Has State Bank of Pakistan restricted ATM withdrawal limit to Rs1,000?
Web Desk
03:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Has State Bank of Pakistan restricted ATM withdrawal limit to Rs1,000?
Share

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday rejected the message circulating on social media about a change in withdrawal limitation from the central bank.

Clarifying the rumors that it has not restricted the ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs1,000.

In a tweet, the Bank categorically rejected the false message making rounds on social media attributing to it that ATM cash withdrawal limit is restricted to Rs1,000.

“SBP does not put any limit on ATM withdrawal limit. Banks decide about such limits,” it added.

Earlier, many of the Pakistanis have been receiving text messages stated the State Bank of Pakistan has increased the minimum ATM withdrawal amount.

"Dear customer, as per State Bank of Pakistan directions, ATM cash withdrawal limit is restricted to 1000 PKR from 0000 hrs 23 Jan 21 to 0800 hrs 31 Jan 21," read a message shared on Twitter.

More From This Category
Aman-2021 – Pakistan Navy set to hold 7th ...
02:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
J&K – India approves to build power project on ...
02:04 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
UN advises staff not to travel on ...
01:13 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Caught on cam: Women thieves shoplift jewellery ...
12:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
China directs pharma companies to accelerate ...
11:59 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
PIA pays $7mn for impounded jet in Malaysia
11:17 AM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat’s spouse Tuba sizzles in new photoshoot
03:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr