Has State Bank of Pakistan restricted ATM withdrawal limit to Rs1,000?

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday rejected the message circulating on social media about a change in withdrawal limitation from the central bank.

Clarifying the rumors that it has not restricted the ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs1,000.

1/2 SBP categorically rejects the false message making rounds on social media, attributing to it that ATM cash withdrawal limit is restricted to Rs. 1,000. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 22, 2021

“SBP does not put any limit on ATM withdrawal limit. Banks decide about such limits,” it added.

Earlier, many of the Pakistanis have been receiving text messages stated the State Bank of Pakistan has increased the minimum ATM withdrawal amount.

اب یہ کیا ہے؟@MunhkholPLS @IrshadBhatti336 @OmarAyubKhan @NaeemBukhariPK @RealWaqarMaliks Dear customer, as per State Bank of Pakistan directions, ATM cash withdrawal limit is restricted to 1000 PKR from 0000 hrs 23 Jan 21 to 0800 hrs 31 Jan 21. pic.twitter.com/oST1tjwEux — Anjum AliZai Hazrovi (@Anjumalizai) January 23, 2021

