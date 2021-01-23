Aman-2021 – Pakistan Navy set to hold 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise next month
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy will hold seventh Multinational Maritime Exercise "Aman" next month in Karachi.
In this drill, naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at the single platform in order to achieve peace.
Other than Pakistan, Russia, and the US, nearly 30 other countries’ navies will take part in next year’s drills too.
According to the Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, this year, naval forces from over forty countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise "Aman" being held under the objective of "Together for Peace."
"Aman" naval drill will play a pivotal role for strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.
-
- Has State Bank of Pakistan restricted ATM withdrawal limit to Rs1,000?03:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
-
- Aman-2021 – Pakistan Navy set to hold 7th Multinational Maritime ...02:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- J&K – India approves to build power project on Chenab River in ...02:04 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
-
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally reveal the name of their baby girl01:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021