Aman-2021 – Pakistan Navy set to hold 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise next month

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy will hold seventh Multinational Maritime Exercise "Aman" next month in Karachi.

In this drill, naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at the single platform in order to achieve peace.

Other than Pakistan, Russia, and the US, nearly 30 other countries’ navies will take part in next year’s drills too.

According to the Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, this year, naval forces from over forty countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise "Aman" being held under the objective of "Together for Peace."

"Aman" naval drill will play a pivotal role for strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.