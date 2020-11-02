Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a special Halloween this year as they celebrated with their newborn daughter.
Dressed up as a video game character, a Harry Potter Slytherin, and The Incredible Hulk, the couple shared a super cute first fam photo on Instagram. Zayn and Gigi cradled their 1-month-old daughter as they gazed at her adoringly in the picture.
"My First Halloween," read the caption's photo.
The proud parents announced the arrival of their first child on September 23.
Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020
”Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," Malik penned in the caption of the post.
Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love????????
The supermodel also confirmed the news the same day, saying, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."
