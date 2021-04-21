At least five killed, scores injured in blast at Quetta hotel's parking

10:33 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
QUETTA - At least five persons were killed and dozens suffered injuries in a blast at the car parking area of a high-end hotel in Quetta Wednesday night. 

According to local media, the explosion occurred at parking of Serena Hotel, which is located on Zarghun Road, around some meters away from the Balochistan Assembly. 

The initial probe suggests that explosive material was planted in a vehicle. The blast was powerful enough that a massive fire engulfed several vehicles in the area. 

The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area. 

