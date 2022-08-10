PTI moves IHC against ECP's ruling on prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling on prohibited funding case.

In his petition filed with the IHC, PTI Additional Secretary-General Omar Ayub asked the court to not only nullify the August 2 ruling, but also revoke the ECP’s show-cause notice sent to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan.

The petitioner said he was “grossly aggrieved” by the fact-finding report — which revealed that the PTI had obtained funds from foreign sources — and demanded that it be declared “perverse, incorrect and in excess of authority and jurisdiction”.

In his petition, he also asked the court to “declare that any action suggested by the ECP is beyond its authority and that no action can be taken on the basis of a fact-finding report”.

The ECP had said earlier this month it found that the PTI received prohibited funding. The case was earlier referred to as the “foreign funding” case, but later the election commission accepted the PTI’s plea to refer to it as the “prohibited funding” case.

The ECP verdict states that the PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses, including companies.