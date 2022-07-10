More rain expected as scores killed amid heavy monsoon spell in Sindh, Balochistan
KARACHI – The ongoing monsoon season continued to wreak havoc in the country’s southwestern and southeastern regions while Met Office forecasted more rain on Sunday (today).
PMD announced that the monsoon currents might get strengthened under the influence of the current weather system. It also warned about more urban flooding in twin cities, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.
Flash floods already killed dozens of people, including women and children, and left thousands homeless in Pakistan.
Monsoon updates from PMD: Sindh and Balochistan going thru very high percentages of rainfall over a 30 year average. See last column. pic.twitter.com/EMxoVfwdvK— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 9, 2022
Nearly ten dams had burst amid heavy rains as the Balochistan government issued an alert for the masses to stay away from dams.
Northern Balochistan remained the worst-hit area where dams have come under immense pressure due to water torrents gushing down from various mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, the local administration and armed forces personnel rescued the affected families and shifted them to safe locations.
The government has also announced to provide half a million rupees for each person who died in rain-related accidents.
Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority cautioned all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.
