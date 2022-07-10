More rain expected as scores killed amid heavy monsoon spell in Sindh, Balochistan
Web Desk
01:29 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
More rain expected as scores killed amid heavy monsoon spell in Sindh, Balochistan
Source: social media
Share

KARACHI – The ongoing monsoon season continued to wreak havoc in the country’s southwestern and southeastern regions while Met Office forecasted more rain on Sunday (today).

PMD announced that the monsoon currents might get strengthened under the influence of the current weather system. It also warned about more urban flooding in twin cities, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

Flash floods already killed dozens of people, including women and children, and left thousands homeless in Pakistan.

Nearly ten dams had burst amid heavy rains as the Balochistan government issued an alert for the masses to stay away from dams.

Northern Balochistan remained the worst-hit area where dams have come under immense pressure due to water torrents gushing down from various mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the local administration and armed forces personnel rescued the affected families and shifted them to safe locations.

The government has also announced to provide half a million rupees for each person who died in rain-related accidents.

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains, flash floods ... 04:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

QUETTA – Monsoon rains and flash floods have killed at least 77 people and injured dozens in the southwestern and ...

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority cautioned all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Emergency declared in Quetta as monsoon rains ... 02:26 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital after more than a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid ...
11:38 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for ...
10:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
President Alvi felicitates nation, Islamic world ...
09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates all Muslims on ...
08:41 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistan celebrates Eidul Adha today
08:19 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistani climbers set new record by raising ...
10:54 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's revealing outfit receives mixed reaction from netizens
02:58 PM | 10 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr