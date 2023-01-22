Search

Cricket Center beat City Gymkhana to reach semi-final of 20-K Cup 2023

Web Desk 03:38 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Cricket Center beat City Gymkhana to reach semi-final of 20-K Cup 2023

LAHORE – Cricket Center Cricket Club reached the semifinals of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament after beating City Gymkhana Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the first quarterfinal played here at the Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on bright sunny Sunday.  

City Gymkhana, batting first, posted 182 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Opener Rizwan emerged as top scorer as he smashed superb 70 runs off 40 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes while another opener Muaz Zahid scored 52-ball 57 runs, hitting 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. Muhammad Bilal remained unbeaten for 25 runs. Muhammad Ali’s excellent spell of 4-24 restricted their opponents from piling up 200 plus target. Bilawal Iqbal also secured one scalp for 41 runs.  

Cricket Center successfully chased the target of 183 runs in 19 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Muhammad Waheed played impressive knock of 58 runs off 36 balls while Ameer Hamza hammered 38, Imran Butt 29 and Ali Zafar unbeaten 29 runs. Abdul Rehman bowled well for City Gymkhana and bagged 2 wickets for 29.  

For his outstanding bowling performance, Test cricketer Muhammad Ali was named player of the match. On Monday (January 23), the second quarterfinal will be played between Ali Garh Cricket Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club here at the Model Town Greens ground at 11:00 am.

