Cricket Center beat City Gymkhana to reach semi-final of 20-K Cup 2023

LAHORE – Cricket Center Cricket Club reached the semifinals of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament after beating City Gymkhana Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the first quarterfinal played here at the Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on bright sunny Sunday.
City Gymkhana, batting first, posted 182 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Opener Rizwan emerged as top scorer as he smashed superb 70 runs off 40 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes while another opener Muaz Zahid scored 52-ball 57 runs, hitting 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. Muhammad Bilal remained unbeaten for 25 runs. Muhammad Ali’s excellent spell of 4-24 restricted their opponents from piling up 200 plus target. Bilawal Iqbal also secured one scalp for 41 runs.
Cricket Center successfully chased the target of 183 runs in 19 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Muhammad Waheed played impressive knock of 58 runs off 36 balls while Ameer Hamza hammered 38, Imran Butt 29 and Ali Zafar unbeaten 29 runs. Abdul Rehman bowled well for City Gymkhana and bagged 2 wickets for 29.
For his outstanding bowling performance, Test cricketer Muhammad Ali was named player of the match. On Monday (January 23), the second quarterfinal will be played between Ali Garh Cricket Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club here at the Model Town Greens ground at 11:00 am.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
