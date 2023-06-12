Sindh CS to inaugurate National Women Basketball Championship

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has revealed that the opening ceremony of the prestigious National Women Basketball Championship 2023 will be graced by Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajput.
The vibrant ceremony, featuring captivating tableaus and heartwarming national songs by children, will take place at the Siddiq Memon Sports Complex at 5pm on Monday. This championship is being organized in the city after a gap of sixteen years.
During a meeting at the Complex, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon shared this exciting announcement, joined by esteemed individuals including Deputy Commissioner East, Tibriz Sadiq Marri, President of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary of Sindh Scouts, Akhtar Mir, Muhammad Yaqoob Qadri, and Zaeema Khatoon.
The event will showcase twelve teams vying for the championship title, with Wapda serving as the defending champion. Divided into four groups, each comprising three teams, the tournament promises exhilarating basketball action. The quarterfinals are scheduled for June 15, followed by the semifinals on June 16 and the grand finale on June 17, culminating in a magnificent prize distribution ceremony, where cash prizes, trophies, and shields will be presented to deserving players and teams.
The Commissioner also unveiled a special award exclusively for Karachi players, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the sport. Additionally, a prestigious accolade will recognize the highest scorer among the Karachi teams. To ensure the well-being of the participating players and officials, Essa Laboratory has generously offered medical facilities throughout the championship. Furthermore, Herbal Tea CEO, Muhammad Shakeel Jan, has graciously sponsored tracksuits for three of the Karachi teams, with the distribution carried out by Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
