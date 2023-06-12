Search

Sindh CS to inaugurate National Women Basketball Championship

Web Desk 02:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
Sindh CS to inaugurate National Women Basketball Championship

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has revealed that the opening ceremony of the prestigious National Women Basketball Championship 2023 will be graced by Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajput.  

The vibrant ceremony, featuring captivating tableaus and heartwarming national songs by children, will take place at the Siddiq Memon Sports Complex at 5pm on Monday. This championship is being organized in the city after a gap of sixteen years.

During a meeting at the Complex, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon shared this exciting announcement, joined by esteemed individuals including Deputy Commissioner East, Tibriz Sadiq Marri, President of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary of Sindh Scouts, Akhtar Mir, Muhammad Yaqoob Qadri, and Zaeema Khatoon.

The event will showcase twelve teams vying for the championship title, with Wapda serving as the defending champion. Divided into four groups, each comprising three teams, the tournament promises exhilarating basketball action. The quarterfinals are scheduled for June 15, followed by the semifinals on June 16 and the grand finale on June 17, culminating in a magnificent prize distribution ceremony, where cash prizes, trophies, and shields will be presented to deserving players and teams.

The Commissioner also unveiled a special award exclusively for Karachi players, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the sport. Additionally, a prestigious accolade will recognize the highest scorer among the Karachi teams. To ensure the well-being of the participating players and officials, Essa Laboratory has generously offered medical facilities throughout the championship. Furthermore, Herbal Tea CEO, Muhammad Shakeel Jan, has graciously sponsored tracksuits for three of the Karachi teams, with the distribution carried out by Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate.

