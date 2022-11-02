Facebook, Instagaram and WhatsApp restored after brief outage in Pakistan

06:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Facebook, Instagaram and WhatsApp restored after brief outage in Pakistan
Meta-owned social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have been restored after brief outage in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, hundreds of users had reported that they are facing problem while accessing to the platforms.

However, the services were restored in minutes of the outage.

This is for the second time in less than a week that Meta Platforms' social media platforms were down as outage hit the parts of the world last Friday.

Later, the company issued a statement, saying it had fixed the issue that was preventing users from accessing the platforms.

#WhatsAppDown – Twitter erupts into memes as ... 01:28 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Top messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down in parts of the world and social media users revealed a ...

