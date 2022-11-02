Indian forces gun down another four civilians in occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
03:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Indian forces gun down another four civilians in occupied Kashmir
SRINAGAR – Indian forces shot dead another four civilians in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism gunned down three youths during a cordon and search operation in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Another youth was shot dead by the troops during a similar operation in the Semthan area.

A report of Kashmir Media Service said Indian forces in their continued acts of terrorism left 14 Kashmiris dead in October 2022.

At least six of the slain citizens were gunned down in fake encounters in custody by the occupation forces.

Dozens of residents of the Himalayan valley were detained while forces destroyed a house during 195 cordons and raids in different areas of the territory.

New Delhi has deployed hundred and thousands of troops in disputed territory against residents who seeking to contain a resistance movement striving for independence or the disputed region’s merger with Pakistan.

