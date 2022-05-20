In US, FM Bilawal Bhutto sheds light on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

11:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
In US, FM Bilawal Bhutto sheds light on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has raised the India’s August 5, 2019, action of revoking the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its continued atrocities against the Kashmiri people during his ongoing visit to the US.

In his virtual meeting with US House Armed Services Committee Chairman and Congressman Adam Smith on Thursday, the foreign minister specifically briefed about the steps recently taken by India to redraw the constituencies in IIOJK through an illegal delimitation process in order to change the Muslim majority into minority in the occupied territory.

He said Pakistan would remain proactive in exploring opportunities and overtures for steering South Asia towards peace, security and stability.

Bilawal Bhutto and Congressman also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense ties and agreed on the need for sustained engagement in this area.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of further strengthening business-to-business and commercial ties and allowing the US entrepreneurs the opportunity to benefit from the immense potential offered by Pakistan's unique economic geography.

He also invited Congressman Adam Smith to visit Pakistan.

