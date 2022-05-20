PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Karachi on daylong visit today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Friday) where he is scheduled to hold multiple meetings.

An official statement said that the premier will also attend a ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works as chief guest.

The Turkish Defense Minister is also scheduled to attend the ceremony where he will hold a meeting with the prime minister.

Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet prominent business personalities and listen to their suggestions regarding coping with the current dire economic situation.