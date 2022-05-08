PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 8 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore on Sunday.

He was briefed by the hospital’s management about the facilities available at the hospital, including treatment facilities for cancer, heart diseases and dialysis and CT scan. He went to the various departments of the hospital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised generous philanthropists on setting up a modernly equipped world class hospital in the private sector in Lahore, which will also provide free of cost medical treatment to poor and deserving people as well.

The prime minister paid tribute to those who took part in this noble cause saying they will be rewarded with Allah’s blessings and millions of patients will be benefited at this Hospital in future.

Shehbaz Sharif said that active participation of the private sector in provision of high standard health care to patients is a good omen.

He said that the provision of facilities of free treatment to deserving patients and needy is a great humanitarian effort.

He expressed regret over the mismanagement of the great social welfare project, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute during the previous government’s tenure.

