PM Shehbaz Sharif nominates MQM-P’s Nasreen Jalil as new Sindh governor
Web Desk
01:04 PM | 8 May, 2022
Source: MQM-P
KARACHI – The federal government has deiced to appoint MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil as new Sindh Governor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent the summary to appoint MQM-P's nominee Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor to President Arif Alvi.

MQM-P had suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor. The names sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for approval included Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra, besides Nasreen Jalil.

Nasreen has served as a Senator from March 2012 to March 2018. She would be the third woman governor in the history of Pakistan after Dr Shama Khalid who served as the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan from March-September 2010, and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan who was the Sindh governor from 1973-1976.

