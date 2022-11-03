LHC reserves ruling on admissibility of plea seeking to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman
LAHORE – The top court in the country’s most populated region on Thursday reserved its ruling on the admissibility of the petition filed to remove Imran Khan as the chairman of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition filed by advocate Muhammad Afaq, who moved court to remove the populist leader as party chairman, saying PTI chief he is no more qualified to hold the post after being disqualified by the electoral watchdog.
The petitioner maintained that the former PM is violating the laws by continuing to head one of the leading parties in Pakistan.
Advocate Afaq prayed before the court to remove the incumbent PTI chief and issue a directive for the nomination of a new party head.
More to follow…
