LHC reserves ruling on admissibility of plea seeking to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
LHC reserves ruling on admissibility of plea seeking to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman
Share

LAHORE – The top court in the country’s most populated region on Thursday reserved its ruling on the admissibility of the petition filed to remove Imran Khan as the chairman of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition filed by advocate Muhammad Afaq, who moved court to remove the populist leader as party chairman, saying PTI chief he is no more qualified to hold the post after being disqualified by the electoral watchdog.

The petitioner maintained that the former PM is violating the laws by continuing to head one of the leading parties in Pakistan.

Advocate Afaq prayed before the court to remove the incumbent PTI chief and issue a directive for the nomination of a new party head.

More to follow…

More From This Category
PTI chief Imran Khan to spend day in Wazirabad as ...
11:48 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
11:18 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Pakistan, China vow to boost links at all levels ...
10:26 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
No chance to end Azadi March without elections ...
09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Chinese President Xi accepts PM Shehbaz Sharif's ...
09:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Pakistan considers seven-year jail term for ...
09:26 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan Singh
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr