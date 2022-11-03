Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new BTS video

Web Desk
03:00 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new BTS video
Source: Instagram
Share

Gorgeous actress Yumna Zaidi and makeup maestro Adnan Ansari have been gala time shooting for an upcoming project.

The fun-filled BTS video has been making rounds online where the duo can be spotted singing and dancing whilst the celebrity makeup artist does his magic on the Inkaar star.

It is evident from the videos and pictures that the Sinf e Aahan actress and the makeup artist share a very friendly bond. Their cute interactions have been winning hearts online. Safe to say, the duo had great fun creating this TikTok as an ode to their friendship.  

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Bakhtawar.

Yumna Zaidi reveals her favourite co-star in ... 11:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

Lollywood actress Yumna Zaidi is a force to reckon with when it comes to talent, sartorial choices and hard work. The ...

More From This Category
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his ...
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
'Meray Paas Tum Ho' getting published as a book ...
02:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS ...
12:48 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan ...
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with ...
08:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr