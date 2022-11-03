Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new BTS video

Gorgeous actress Yumna Zaidi and makeup maestro Adnan Ansari have been gala time shooting for an upcoming project.

The fun-filled BTS video has been making rounds online where the duo can be spotted singing and dancing whilst the celebrity makeup artist does his magic on the Inkaar star.

It is evident from the videos and pictures that the Sinf e Aahan actress and the makeup artist share a very friendly bond. Their cute interactions have been winning hearts online. Safe to say, the duo had great fun creating this TikTok as an ode to their friendship.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Bakhtawar.