Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter

Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Niazi always makes netizens fall in love with his family-related videos, especially with his adorable daughter, Ezza.

The heartthrob made his small-screen debut in the drama series Sinf-e-Aahan opposite Yumna Zaidi. With his acting skills and handsome looks, Junaid quickly won the audience’s admiration and adoration.

This time around, his most recent surprise visit for his little family has won the internet. 'Surprise Visit ???? Met them after a month ❤️@ezzah.jj @shajianiazi ????', captioned the Paristaan actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial)

Junaid wed journalist and broadcaster Shajiaa Niazi in 2018. The couple has been blessed with a daughter, Ezzah.

On the work front, Junaid has been appreciated for his performance in drama serials 'Paaristan' and ‘Hasrat’.