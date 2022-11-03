'Meray Paas Tum Ho' getting published as a book this December

Renowned writer and controversial figure Khalilur Rehman Qamar has announced that drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho is being converted into a book and will be available for purchase by the end of this year.

The famed writer has often made headlines for his misogynistic remarks against women. This time, Qamar shared the news on Twitter, posting what seemed to be the book cover.

“Meray Paas Tum Ho is getting published. InshaAllah it will be available in markets by December. Get your copy booked by contacting the publisher Mr Fawad at 03004827500,” he wrote.

میرے پاس تم ہو publish کیا جا رہا ہے انشااللہ دسمبر first week تک مارکیٹ میں دستیاب ہوگا get your copy booked by contacting the publisher Mr Fawad at 03004827500 pic.twitter.com/p7v6khl9HA — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) November 2, 2022

The cover features a combined photo of Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui, the stars of the drama. The news has received mixed reactions with many wishing that the author would write about topics that are more relevant to the country’s state.

Ap koi esi tehreer likh skty hn jis k andar aurat ko wo ixxat mily jiski wo haqdaar h or uska lead role ho? Apki hr tehreer sy bs mard ki bychaargi jhalakti h ???? — Rabia Jamil (@RabiaJameel10) November 2, 2022

Ap jesa writter Pakistan mn koi nhi khalil sb, is sy apka standard khrab hoga, Publish k ly new content likhen jo ik dafa hogea so hogea — fareeha hussain (@fareehahp12) November 2, 2022

Blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders due to its passionate story, which left the audience impressed. Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', Mere Paas Tum Ho starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.