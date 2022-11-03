'Meray Paas Tum Ho' getting published as a book this December
Web Desk
02:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
'Meray Paas Tum Ho' getting published as a book this December
Source: Instagram
Share

Renowned writer and controversial figure Khalilur Rehman Qamar has announced that drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho is being converted into a book and will be available for purchase by the end of this year.

The famed writer has often made headlines for his misogynistic remarks against women. This time, Qamar shared the news on Twitter, posting what seemed to be the book cover.

“Meray Paas Tum Ho is getting published. InshaAllah it will be available in markets by December. Get your copy booked by contacting the publisher Mr Fawad at 03004827500,” he wrote.

The cover features a combined photo of Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui, the stars of the drama. The news has received mixed reactions with many wishing that the author would write about topics that are more relevant to the country’s state.

Blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders due to its passionate story, which left the audience impressed. Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', Mere Paas Tum Ho starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.

Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition ... 09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

Talented Indian singer Vishal Mishra left the audience enthralled by singing a brilliant cover of Pakistani blockbuster ...

More From This Category
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his ...
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new BTS video
03:00 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS ...
12:48 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan ...
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with ...
08:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr