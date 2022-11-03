Dananeer Mobeen 'abducted by an alien'

11:42 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen 'abducted by an alien'
Pakistani social media influencer-turned-actress Dananeer Mobeen is a force to be reckoned with. The starlet is the most effervescent actress and model among her contemporaries and is always trying on new things. The YouTuber recently posted an Instagram video in accordance with the spooky event of the year, Halloween, and gave her fans a little bit of shock and giggle.

In the video, Mobeen can be seen being abducted by a huge green alien who drags her out of her house. The model resisted the abduction, but the alien held her tightly and stormed outside. With its eerie atmosphere, apt darkness, and background music, Mobeen's video became the epitome of the spooky season. 

The actress shared the video along with the caption, "Alien abduction."

The alien was obviously not real but Mobeen herself dressed in the alien costume, perplexing the audience with optical illusion. 

On the work front, Mobeen debuted in Lollywood with Sinf-e-Aahan.

