Dananeer Mobeen criticised for flaunting father-daughter bond

While the bond between a father and daughter is the most lovable, flaunting it in a cringeworthy way could draw negative attention and eventually criticism.

The latest victim of cyber-bullying is the Pakistani actress and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen. The Sinf-e-Aahan actress landed herself in hot waters for flaunting her adorable relationship with her father.

Though her Instagram story was harmless, netizens felt the need to school her over her attention-seeking act.

Mobeen took to Instagram to showcase her love for her father. She wrote, “Abba kae paon dabana while he showers me with his wisdom and tons of duas, real sukoon. Allhamdulillah."

Netizens were quick to bash the Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi actress for showing off on social media. The keyboard warriors criticised Mobeen for opting for dramatic acts to stay relevant in the industry.

For the unversed, Mobeen became an overnight sensation with her short viral clip featuring the famous line “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai”. She earned immense love and recognition from the audience, eventually debuting with Sinf-e-Aahan alongside some A-list Pakistani actresses.

