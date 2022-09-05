Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another controversy

Noor Fatima
08:58 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another controversy
Share

The queen of controversy Kangana Ranaut has once again made headlines for dragging one of the biggest names in Bollywood into controversy. She has also provided 'video proof' to back her claim.

Ranaut has accused film producer and director Mahesh Bhatt of changing his name and religion from Hinduism to Islam. She also took a dig at the famed producer for hiding these 'facts' from the public.

The Gangster actress in now-expired Instagram stories shared an alleged video of Mahesh Bhatt with a series of clips. Along with the clips, the Dhaakad actress revealed Bhatt's ‘real name’ and religion.

Ranaut wrote, “Mahesh ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence.”

Sharing another clip from the same video, she wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?”

Another clip shared by Kangana was accompanied by a statement on Mahesh’s name, which read, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion when he has converted…”

For the unversed, Ranaut had previously accused Bhatt of nearly assaulting her when she turned down Dhokha directed by filmmaker turned actor Pooja Bhatt.

Earlier, the Queen actress had taken an indirect dig at Mahesh and his daughter Alia Bhatt, ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It has become more of a trend for Ranaut to accuse several co-actors and producers in Bollywood of different things. She was last seen in the film Dhaakad, which was a commercial failure. 

Did PM Shehbaz Sharif praise Kangana Ranaut’s ... 04:16 PM | 23 May, 2022

It's raining fake Twitter accounts and the latest victim of the social media fiasco is Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif. The ...

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut calls Qatar ... 07:04 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

Contentious Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut continues to stir controversies and this time she was brutally trolled for ...

More From This Category
Hanish Qureshi gives fitness goals with her ...
07:17 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen criticised for flaunting ...
08:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins ...
06:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
06:13 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Alizeh Shah dazzles in a gorgeous bridal dress
07:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the ...
05:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another controversy
08:58 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr