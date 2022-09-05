Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another controversy

The queen of controversy Kangana Ranaut has once again made headlines for dragging one of the biggest names in Bollywood into controversy. She has also provided 'video proof' to back her claim.

Ranaut has accused film producer and director Mahesh Bhatt of changing his name and religion from Hinduism to Islam. She also took a dig at the famed producer for hiding these 'facts' from the public.

The Gangster actress in now-expired Instagram stories shared an alleged video of Mahesh Bhatt with a series of clips. Along with the clips, the Dhaakad actress revealed Bhatt's ‘real name’ and religion.

Ranaut wrote, “Mahesh ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence.”

Sharing another clip from the same video, she wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?”

Another clip shared by Kangana was accompanied by a statement on Mahesh’s name, which read, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion when he has converted…”

For the unversed, Ranaut had previously accused Bhatt of nearly assaulting her when she turned down Dhokha directed by filmmaker turned actor Pooja Bhatt.

Earlier, the Queen actress had taken an indirect dig at Mahesh and his daughter Alia Bhatt, ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It has become more of a trend for Ranaut to accuse several co-actors and producers in Bollywood of different things. She was last seen in the film Dhaakad, which was a commercial failure.

