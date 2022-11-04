Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 November 2022

08:31 AM | 4 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 November 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs134,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,060 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,650.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Karachi PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Islamabad PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Peshawar PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Quetta PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Sialkot PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Attock PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Gujranwala PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Jehlum PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Multan PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Bahawalpur PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Gujrat PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Nawabshah PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Chakwal PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Hyderabad PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Nowshehra PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Sargodha PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Faisalabad PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605
Mirpur PKR 134,900 PKR 1,605

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 November ...
08:31 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 November ...
08:31 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 November ...
08:28 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 October 2022
08:49 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 October 2022
08:34 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 October 2022
08:28 AM | 29 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Miss Argentina marries Miss Puerto Rico
09:03 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr