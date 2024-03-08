Hajj 2024: Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project and here's what it means

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, confirmed on Friday that Saudi immigration and customs clearance of Hajj pilgrims will be completed at Karachi Airport this year.

The official highlighted that Saudi officials had successfully concluded the survey for the ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Karachi Airport, emphasizing the project’s importance in streamlining immigration and customs procedures for pilgrims.

Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman explained that the implementation of advanced immigration technology is on the horizon, adding that there is a strong possibility that the Saudi authorities will introduce the latest immigration technology at Karachi Airport.

The official also underscored the use of modern technology in baggage handling, stating that with the help of modern technology, immigration can be completed in less than a minute.

The integration of RFID technology would enable the swift delivery of pilgrims’ luggage, minimizing the risk of loss or misplacement, he added.

It was also confirmed that to enhance organization and efficiency, pilgrims’ belongings would be labeled and coded based on eight zones, facilitating smooth sorting and delivery processes.

“Pilgrims’ goods will be delivered directly to residences through the ‘Road to Makkah’ project,” the Secretary Religious Affairs affirmed.

The official also elaborated that the inclusion of pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project through Karachi Airport, and those from Peshawar via Islamabad Airport, demonstrated the project’s extensive reach and accessibility.

It was also highlighted that more than 60 percent of government pilgrims would benefit from the initiative this year, with provisions in place for private Hajj scheme participants as well.

Expressing gratitude for Karachi’s inclusion in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project, he commended Saudi authorities and Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for their collaborative efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

The 'Road to Makkah' Initiative, an integral part of Saudi Arabia's Guests of God Service Program, aims to diversify the kingdom's economy and under this, pilgrims undergo immigration procedures at their respective countries' airports.

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs had previously expressed intentions to expand the Makkah Route Initiative to airports in cities besides Islamabad, with Karachi notably in the spotlight; the facility is only available at the Islamabad International Airport at the moment.

According to the CAA, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims might be spared the immigration process at Jeddah airport after completing the procedure at Karachi airport under the initiative for this year's pilgrimage.

The total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.