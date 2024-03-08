Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Hajj 2024: Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project and here's what it means

Web Desk
11:46 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
Hajj 2024: Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project and here's what it means

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, confirmed on Friday that Saudi immigration and customs clearance of Hajj pilgrims will be completed at Karachi Airport this year.

The official highlighted that Saudi officials had successfully concluded the survey for the ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Karachi Airport, emphasizing the project’s importance in streamlining immigration and customs procedures for pilgrims.

Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman explained that the implementation of advanced immigration technology is on the horizon, adding that there is a strong possibility that the Saudi authorities will introduce the latest immigration technology at Karachi Airport.

The official also underscored the use of modern technology in baggage handling, stating that with the help of modern technology, immigration can be completed in less than a minute.

The integration of RFID technology would enable the swift delivery of pilgrims’ luggage, minimizing the risk of loss or misplacement, he added.

It was also confirmed that to enhance organization and efficiency, pilgrims’ belongings would be labeled and coded based on eight zones, facilitating smooth sorting and delivery processes.

“Pilgrims’ goods will be delivered directly to residences through the ‘Road to Makkah’ project,” the Secretary Religious Affairs affirmed.

The official also elaborated that the inclusion of pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project through Karachi Airport, and those from Peshawar via Islamabad Airport, demonstrated the project’s extensive reach and accessibility.

It was also highlighted that more than 60 percent of government pilgrims would benefit from the initiative this year, with provisions in place for private Hajj scheme participants as well.

Expressing gratitude for Karachi’s inclusion in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project, he commended Saudi authorities and Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for their collaborative efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

The 'Road to Makkah' Initiative, an integral part of Saudi Arabia's Guests of God Service Program, aims to diversify the kingdom's economy and under this, pilgrims undergo immigration procedures at their respective countries' airports.

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs had previously expressed intentions to expand the Makkah Route Initiative to airports in cities besides Islamabad, with Karachi notably in the spotlight; the facility is only available at the Islamabad International Airport at the moment.

According to the CAA, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims might be spared the immigration process at Jeddah airport after completing the procedure at Karachi airport under the initiative for this year's pilgrimage.

The total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:46 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project and here's ...

02:24 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Canada announces two new immigration pilots to spur economy

02:03 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia to digitalize movement with passport-free travel: ...

01:37 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Japan mulls hiring more foreign workers as labour crisis deepens

10:37 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

UK increases tax on travelling for some passengers: Details inside

10:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to fast track expansion of 'Road to ...

Immigration

09:33 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

China allows visa-free entry to citizens from these six countries: ...

04:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to expand 'Road to Makkah' ...

03:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Dubai's visa processing time reduced to just 5 days

09:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Italy's visa services now available in this Pakistani city

02:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Nigeria addresses rumours regarding lifting of visa ban by Dubai

Advertisement

Latest

11:46 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project and here's what it means

Gold & Silver

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: