Watch - Shehnaaz Gill goes trekking in jumpsuit and slippers
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill continues to cement her position as the queen of hearts.
Needless to say, Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.
Dubbed the ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’, Gill enjoys an active presence on social media and has her fans hooked on her enthralling Instagram feed.
In her latest Youtube vlog, Gill documented her adventure enthusiastically as she recently went on a trek for the first time and had the most amazing time.
Dressed in a jumpsuit and slippers, Gill was engrossed in beautiful mountains. She advised her fans to take time out of their busy schedule and live life in a true manner.
On the work front, Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
