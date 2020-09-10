Uzbekistan's deputy PM calls on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ – VIDEO
RAWALPINDI – Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Rawalpindi on Thursday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity were discussed, according to the military's media wing.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's contributions for peace and stability in the region, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Both pledged to support the vision for the better regional connectivity and improved security.
