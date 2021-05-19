Yasir Hussain goes under the knife
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has recently undergone successful arm surgery, the actor revealed Tuesday.

Taking it to Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore actor has revealed that he underwent his hand surgery recently. The picture taken in the vehicle was posted in a story on his official handle. Yasir who sits next to his better half also captioned the post with a hilarious anecdote.

‘After surgery, behoshi khatam hui toh begum ko dekh k madhoshi tari o hai’, he wrote on the recent picture.

Meanwhile, the outspoken actor can be seen wrapped in an arm bandage while sitting next to wife Iqra Aziz.

As for now, the 37-year-old did not mention the accident that led to the surgery while his fans and colleagues of Jhooti actor extended prayers and best wishes.

Earlier on the first Sunday of this month, the couple announced that they are going to be parents this July. Iqra also thanked Yasir for being an amazing partner ‘Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCDs, rest, and whatnot. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you’, she posted after the pregnancy announcement.

