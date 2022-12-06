Saboor Aly gets candid about beauty standards in the industry

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has given some memorable performances on TV in recent years. She recently won an award for her performance in Parizaad.

In her latest appearance on The Talk Talk Show, the 27-year-old actor got candid about beauty standards in the industry. While talking about actors with dusky skin not getting enough chances on screen, Saboor said: “I think it's true but things are changing with time. People have started taking a stand against it but it is true. Until a certain point, we were even told to put on a ‘gori’ base and to keep our makeup on the fairer side. Sometimes things would be reshot too after a preview because we looked ‘dark’ in some shots.”

The host, Hassan Chaudhary, also asked about the viral picture of Saboor and Aly getting beauty treatment, ‘You and Ali Ansari have got beauty treatments, which got misinterpreted, would you clarify that?’

Replying to the question, Saboor stated they "were just the vitamins injections, we work a lot, we become tan and dehydrated, and that’s why we had, had I been white, I would have been in every other drama and I would have turned all white, but it’s not like that.”

Commenting on her previous remarks over how she wanted to deactivate her social media accounts but cannot do that because it is a part of her work, Saboor explained, “It was a phase, and it keeps on coming but the number [of followers] plays a huge role nowadays, and not just in Pakistan, but also globally.”

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil.