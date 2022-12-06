Will Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari work together in an upcoming project?

Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have been keeping their fans on their toes with commendable chemistry and PDA-filled pictures on social media platforms. Although the duo has been a fan favourite on social media, their admirers are also hoping to watch the couple co-starring in a project.  

While the Parizaad diva is basking in the success of her latest drama serial Mushkil, and Ali is enjoying Bebaak's record-breaking fame, the duo's millions of fans are rooting for a project with the husband and wife together on the screen in order to treat their fans. In response to the demand, the couple, on the red carpet for the Lux Style Awards 2022, were asked whether they will work together on a project or not.

The Tum Ho Wajah actress said that they have been offered many projects but they are looking to portray positive and romantic characters. 

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil.

Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Dikhawa, Gustakh, Kasa-e-Dil, Dil Tanha Tanha, Rang Mahal, and Bebaak

