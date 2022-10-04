Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with latest video
03:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with latest video
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.

This time, the lovebirds have taken their romance to annoy each other with funny antics and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

The couple looked super adorable as the NaqabZan actor teased his lady love who initially resisted her charms but later ended up smiling.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.

