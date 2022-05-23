Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of Pakistan

11:21 AM | 23 May, 2022
Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of Pakistan
Source: @iAQSA_ (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Sarah Saeed, a Pakistani bureaucrat, made the history last week when she was promoted to BPS-22, the highest level position in civil service, by a high-powered board.

With the promotion, Saeed has become the youngest Pakistani officer to make it to the top position in last five decades.

Serving as Special Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, Sarah Saeed had an illustrious career.

She had previously served as the additional secretary finance division, directing staff in the National School of Public Policy and director of the Civil Services Academy, said a press release issued on Friday.

She had also served as the director general of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and as a commercial secretary in the Pakistani mission in The Hague. According to the official statement, she had also served in reputed international organisations.

Sarah Saeed’s excellent record in the civil service was a continuation of her stellar academic career. She was the topper of her PAS batch. She had an MSc in Economics for Development from University of Oxford and a gold medalist at the University of Punjab.

Sarah Saeed was also the author of several publications.

“She is an asset of the Civil Service of Pakistan and a shining role model for the women in the country,” said the press release. 

Sarah Saeed also took to Twitter to share her reaction over his achievement.

"Thank Allah Almighty for this honour and pray that He may give me strength to contribute my bit to the best of my capacity and judgement in the interest of the state of Pakistan," she wrote.

More From This Category
Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and ...
09:51 AM | 23 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in ...
08:46 AM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistani professor makes it to list of top 100 ...
10:11 PM | 22 May, 2022
Shehbaz warns Imran against 'instigating civil ...
09:01 PM | 22 May, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth ...
07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows no Riphah University ...
07:21 PM | 22 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham slams Imran Khan over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz
10:38 AM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr