Student kidnapped by ex-fiancé in Lahore found in Arifwala

Police recover 10th class student before 10pm deadline given by Lahore High Court on Sunday
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 22 May, 2022
Student kidnapped by ex-fiancé in Lahore found in Arifwala
Source: Screengrab
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard on Sunday that a girl student, who was abducted in Lahore's Shahdbag area by her ex-fiancé, was seized in the Arifwala Tehsil in Pakpattan District.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had taken notice of the kidnapping after a video of the incident went viral. He had given Punjab Police Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana time until 10pm on Sunday to find the girl.

“The girl has been recovered. I have spoken to her,” Punjab Additional Advocate-General (AAG) Jawad Yaqub informed the court when the hearing resumed at 10:30pm.

Upon hearing this, Justice Bhatti asked the girl’s father, who was present in the courtroom, if he had spoken to his daughter and he responded in affirmative.

The LHC chief justice then told the girl’s father that his daughter was being transported to Lahore by the police and directed the law enforcement agency to ensure the student is protected.

“The case should be investigated at the earliest,” Justice Bhatti directed the Punjab Police chief.

As per the CCTV footage of the incident, the girl can be seen travelling along with her brother on a motorbike when a vehicle intercepted them.

Two armed kidnappers got out of the vehicle and forced the tenth grader into the vehicle, while the other man pointed a gun at her brother. The entire event happened in broad daylight while the men managed to escape from the crime scene.

Soon after the incident, the Shadbagh police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father. The complainant told cops that his daughter has been kidnapped on the basis of ‘ill-intention’, per reports.

Teenage girl 'goes missing' after bomb blast at ... 10:24 PM | 14 May, 2022

KARACHI – A teenage girl has reportedly gone missing after a stampede caused by a blast in the Saddar area of the ...

Cops rounded up some suspects and were interrogating them. One of the teenager's ex-fiancé was also spotted in the CCTV footage.

More From This Category
Pakistani professor makes it to list of top 100 ...
10:11 PM | 22 May, 2022
Shehbaz warns Imran against 'instigating civil ...
09:01 PM | 22 May, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth ...
07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows no Riphah University ...
07:21 PM | 22 May, 2022
American doctor flies to Pakistan to marry ...
06:41 PM | 22 May, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march ...
05:58 PM | 22 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth marriage? Here’s all you need to know
07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr