Student kidnapped by ex-fiancé in Lahore found in Arifwala

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard on Sunday that a girl student, who was abducted in Lahore's Shahdbag area by her ex-fiancé, was seized in the Arifwala Tehsil in Pakpattan District.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had taken notice of the kidnapping after a video of the incident went viral. He had given Punjab Police Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana time until 10pm on Sunday to find the girl.

“The girl has been recovered. I have spoken to her,” Punjab Additional Advocate-General (AAG) Jawad Yaqub informed the court when the hearing resumed at 10:30pm.

Upon hearing this, Justice Bhatti asked the girl’s father, who was present in the courtroom, if he had spoken to his daughter and he responded in affirmative.

The LHC chief justice then told the girl’s father that his daughter was being transported to Lahore by the police and directed the law enforcement agency to ensure the student is protected.

“The case should be investigated at the earliest,” Justice Bhatti directed the Punjab Police chief.

As per the CCTV footage of the incident, the girl can be seen travelling along with her brother on a motorbike when a vehicle intercepted them.

یہ کیا تماشہ ہے پولیس عوام کی حفاظت کے لیے ہے یا سیاستدانوں کے لیے🤔

دن دہاڑے لاہور میں دسویں جماعت کی لڑکی اغوا کر لی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/3PszloWY78 — ✨Mr _ جدران 🇵🇰 ✨ (@JadraanMr) May 22, 2022

Two armed kidnappers got out of the vehicle and forced the tenth grader into the vehicle, while the other man pointed a gun at her brother. The entire event happened in broad daylight while the men managed to escape from the crime scene.

Soon after the incident, the Shadbagh police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father. The complainant told cops that his daughter has been kidnapped on the basis of ‘ill-intention’, per reports.

Cops rounded up some suspects and were interrogating them. One of the teenager's ex-fiancé was also spotted in the CCTV footage.