Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 May 2022
08:09 AM | 23 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,300 on Monday..
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,716 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,774.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Karachi
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Islamabad
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Peshawar
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Quetta
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Sialkot
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Attock
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Gujranwala
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Jehlum
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Multan
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Gujrat
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Nawabshah
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Chakwal
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Hyderabad
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Nowshehra
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Sargodha
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Faisalabad
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
|Mirpur
|PKR 138,300
|PKR 1,629
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of Pakistan11:21 AM | 23 May, 2022
-
- Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce ...09:51 AM | 23 May, 2022
- Pakistan to face arch-rival India as Hockey Asia Cup 2022 begins in ...09:08 AM | 23 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in Margalla Hills08:46 AM | 23 May, 2022
- Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth marriage? Here’s all you ...07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Mira Sethi’s smoking photo goes viral02:35 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar’s new dance video in saree goes viral01:33 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022