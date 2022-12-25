Here’s how Pakistani cricketers wished Haris Rauf-Muzna Malik on their wedding

ISLAMABAD – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Malik who tied the knot in Islamabad on Saturday.
Ever since yesterday, the internet can’t stop talking about Rauf’s wedding, which was also trending on Twitter.
Amongst a chain of heart-warming messages, the cricketers and some celebrities shared their congratulatory flow of words with the newly-wed couple.
Pacer’s Lahore Qalandars family and several cricketers from the national squad took to social media and shared messages to congratulate the couple. Some made prayers for them while others shared witty posts for a good laugh.
Nikkah Mubarak ho @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/mG6Ipwr0KB— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 24, 2022
Mere bhai @harisrauf14 many congratulations on your nikkah. Wish you a very, very happy and blessed life ahead. May this partnership prosper.🤲 pic.twitter.com/qRs6zrmPxk— Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) December 24, 2022
Ye to public nai krna tha @lahoreqalandars— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) December 24, 2022
Anyway Nikkah Mubarak @HarisRauf14
Ap to serious he le gaye😃 https://t.co/9nITTqICrD pic.twitter.com/o1ktx7GkYj
Nikkah Mubarak @HarisRauf14 ✨— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) December 24, 2022
Allah Pak se dua hai ke aap donon ko hamesha khush rakhen. Rab ki raza aur Har buri nazar se hifazat mein raho.
And welcome to the married club 😃 pic.twitter.com/zpCzYlT004
Congratulations on your Nikkah @HarisRauf14.My prayers & best wishes for you brother. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/daP5xR9U0E— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) December 24, 2022
Bohat bohat mubarak ho @HarisRauf14 - dil se dua karta hoon keh aap dono ke jorri hamesha ke liye salamat rahe aur aisay he muskoraate raho. pic.twitter.com/8QzXOEvv76— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) December 24, 2022
Congratulations Nikkah Ceremony @HarisRauf14 ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/j8gp3beJ3j— Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) December 24, 2022
Congratulations brother on your Nikkah @HarisRauf14 bhaii may Allah bless your marriage✌️— Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63) December 24, 2022
Congratulations Nikkah Ceremony @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/NpQlLjMKFd— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 24, 2022
Haris Rauf's Nikkah today. pic.twitter.com/ax00BGNjAQ— Fahad Malik (@Fahad4014) December 24, 2022
As several team members wished him online, others attended his Nikkah ceremony. Amongst many, Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, and Umar Akmal were spotted at the event in Islamabad.
