Reham Khan’s third husband Mirza Bilal trolls Imran Khan in viral videos

ISLAMABAD – Mirza Bilal Baig, a Pakistani-origin corporate professional and a former model, recently makes headlines as he tied the knot with journalist Reham Khan.
Imran Khan’s former wife earlier published a memoir and remained at the center of controversy as she portrayed the PTI chief as a man who led a life of ‘sex, drugs, and alcohol’.
The former BBC presenter faced heat for hurling accusations at her former husband, a popular leader in South Asian country, with PTI leaders alleging that Reham conspired with their rival.
With Reham Khan never shied away from taking a shot at Imran Khan, his third husband Mirza Bilal Baig also turned out to be a sharp critic of PTI chief as he trolled Imran Khan in several clips on Twitter discussing sales of Tosakhana watches and many others topics.
Mirza jibed at the PTI chief, by advising Pakistani skipper Babar Azam to buy World Cup from Imran Khan, who remained in news for selling souvenirs received from foreign dignitaries.
جعلی رسید تو اصلی بنوا لیتے#توشہ_خانہ #گھڑی_چور pic.twitter.com/vhTb5yUB8M— Mirza Bilal (@MirzaBilal__) November 18, 2022
بابر اعظم کے لئیے ورلڈ کپ حاصل کرنے کا طریقہ#توشہ_خانہ#گھڑی_چور #گھڑی_چور_پکڑا_گیا pic.twitter.com/bZIY0OHeOF— Mirza Bilal (@MirzaBilal__) November 16, 2022
ڈٹ کہ کھڑا ہے کپتان_ہر جگہ#گندی_گندی_ویڈیوز #صحافت_کا_دشمن_نیازی pic.twitter.com/4y0KJvRiAL— Mirza Bilal (@MirzaBilal__) October 20, 2022
In other clips, he trolled the PTI chief for contesting by-elections on all the nine National Assembly seats that fell vacant after resignations. As Baig’s videos went viral, PTI supporters and social media users reacted to his clips. Here are some of the reactions:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.