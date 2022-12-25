Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, two injured in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Web Desk 12:21 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two others wounded in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in Balochistan district Zhob, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said forces launched an operation based on credible intelligence, in the Sambaza area of Zhob, to stop terrorists from using a few suspected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

ISPR said terrorists sneak into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces.

It further mentioned that a group of terrorists was intercepted in the early hours today after continuous surveillance and sanitization of the area. Terrorists opened fire on the security forces, after being cordoned off.

The heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants resulted in the killing of one terrorist, while Sepoy Haq Nawaz embraced martyrdom.

Pakistani forces kill key two terrorists in Balochistan operation

Pakistan Army media wing also mentioned that the terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border.

