Pakistani forces kill key two terrorists in Balochistan operation

QUETTA – Pakistan Army gunned down two militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Balor, Hoshab, the military said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said forces identified the location of the terrorists after continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance of the area.

As the establishment of positions by security forces was underway, militants opened fire, and after a heavy exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

ISPR said the cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, were also recovered.

It further maintained that Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

The attacks from banned organizations earlier dropped after Pakistan Army conducted massive military operations however attacks continued to take place after Taliban seize Kabul.