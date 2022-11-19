Pakistani forces kill key two terrorists in Balochistan operation
Web Desk
09:14 AM | 19 Nov, 2022
Pakistani forces kill key two terrorists in Balochistan operation
Source: ISPR
Share

QUETTA – Pakistan Army gunned down two militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Balor, Hoshab, the military said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said forces identified the location of the terrorists after continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance of the area.

As the establishment of positions by security forces was underway, militants opened fire, and after a heavy exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

ISPR said the cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, were also recovered.

It further maintained that Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

Six cops martyred in terror attack on KP police ... 11:29 AM | 16 Nov, 2022

PESHAWAR – A group of assailants opened fire on a police mobile in the Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat ...

The attacks from banned organizations earlier dropped after Pakistan Army conducted massive military operations however attacks continued to take place after Taliban seize Kabul.

More From This Category
Pakistan 'very close' to locking $12 billion oil ...
11:53 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes ...
11:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Toshakhana watch controversy: What's the reality ...
10:08 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
President Alvi, COAS Bajwa discussed ‘early ...
07:36 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Ishaq Dar briefs President Alvi on economic, ...
03:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan’s life under threat again as per ...
02:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahroz Sabzwari and Kiran Haq buckle up for new project
09:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr