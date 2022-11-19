Nawaz wants new army chief of his choice to disqualify me from politics: Imran Khan

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan fired a broadside at his political rivals, alleging that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to appoint the army chief of his choice to sideline me from mainstream politics.

Speaking with journalists in the provincial capital, the defiant politician alleged that deposed premier Nawaz Sharif is looking for a man of his choice to lead the armed forces; someone who helps him in political affairs, and further added that my disqualification is the top priority of the latter’s agenda.

Commenting on amendments in the Army act, he said the Sharif-led government is looking to tweak the act for its ‘own benefits,’ and further announced that said the planned amendments would be challenged in the superior judiciary.

The outspoken politician, who is facing one of the toughest times in his politics, alleged that the ruling PML-N wanted to use forces like the Punjab police.

Decision on next Army Chief in a day or two

The process to appoint the next top general of a South Asian country is set to start shortly as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stayed in the capital in anticipation of taking an imminent decision.

PTI chief refuted reports that he met secretly with outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Lahore, however, he mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had met the COAS to discuss early and fair polls.

President Alvi has emerged as the leading figure in the army’s ongoing “backchannel talks” with the PTI. He has already facilitated at least one direct meeting between Gen Bajwa and Imran at the presidency.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that the government was considering amending the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 in a way that would empower the appointing authority — i.e. the prime minister — to retain any candidate through a simple notification, rather than having to go through a complex, constitutional process.