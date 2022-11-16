Six cops martyred in terror attack on KP police mobile in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR – A group of assailants opened fire on a police mobile in the Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing six cops in recent terror incident.

Local police told media that six policemen including an assistant sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the gun attack.

The other martyred police personnel include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

Law enforcers have launched a search operation in the area to hunt down attackers. Terrorists attacked cops a day after a joint operation by Counter Terrorism Department in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

In the joint operation, at least four militants of a banned organization were killed while a arms and IEDs kits were recovered.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan have strongly denounced the terror attack.

Two policemen guarding polio team martyred in ... 05:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2022 TANK – Two policemen deployed for the security of polio teams were martyred when unidentified men opened fire at ...

In a statement, the premier expressed his sorrow over the deaths of police personnel. CM Mahmood Khan also took notice of the incident and sought a report.