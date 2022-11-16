Mystery drone crashes near Lahore’s Orange Line (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:07 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Mystery drone crashes near Lahore’s Orange Line (VIDEO)
Source: @ghazanfarabbass/Twitter
Share

LAHORE – A remote-controlled drone that flew undetected over Punjab provincial capital crashed near the Orange Line train terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig, however, it caused no injuries.

The unmanned aerial vehicle sounds alarm bells for the law enforcers amid fears of explosive material in it.

Later, the bomb disposal squad cleared the drone after a thorough check-up while a camera was found mounted under the flying object.

The CCPO Lahore took action while an investigation was underway to ascertain the crash.

More to follow…

More From This Category
CCPO Lahore to probe gun attack on Imran Khan as ...
09:39 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
Six cops martyred in terror attack on KP police ...
11:29 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
LHC takes up plea seeking appointment of new army ...
10:16 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged till ...
09:15 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
What is the real value of Toshakhana gifts ...
11:29 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
'I purchased Imran Khan's Toshakhana gifts,' ...
10:59 PM | 15 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parishae Adnan showcases her debut collection in Karachi
11:16 AM | 16 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr