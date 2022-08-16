Two policemen guarding polio team martyred in KP’s Tank
Web Desk
05:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Two policemen guarding polio team martyred in KP’s Tank
Source: File photo
Share

TANK – Two policemen deployed for the security of polio teams were martyred when unidentified men opened fire at cops in Tank district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

KP police also shared the development on Twitter, saying constables Nisar and Pir Rehman embraced martyrdom in the recent terror incident.

It added that the cops were gunned down by unknown terrorists near the Kacha Graha area of District Tank.

Reports in local media said a large number of law enforcers rushed to the scene and cordoned it off, but the attackers managed to escape.

The recent incident occurred amid national anti-polio campaign which started in parts of country after new cases reported in North Waziristan. At least 14 polio cases have so far been reported in South Asian country this year and all of them are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on a polio team, saying the enemies of the health of the nation’s young generation would be strongly dealt with.

The premier expressed sympathies with the cops who lost lives in the line of duty and said the nation paid tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by police. He added that miscreants wanted to make the children of the country suffer from disabilities due to the crippling disease.

Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in ... 12:12 PM | 12 Dec, 2021

PESHAWAR – Unidentified gunmen again attacked law enforcers providing security for polio vaccination workers in ...

More than 100 people associated with the polio drive have been killed across Pakistan in the past decade.

Militants often target polio teams and policemen assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns as a ‘Western conspiracy’.

More From This Category
Indian embassy website hacked on Independence day ...
05:24 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan declares his and Bushra Bibi’s ...
03:00 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
IHC orders sessions court to hear review petition ...
02:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
COAS Bajwa likely to visit US soon: reports
01:26 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Karachi court sets aside order allowing ...
11:26 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Islamabad police in action after video of ...
10:06 AM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr