09:44 AM | 19 Nov, 2022
Stage actor, comedian Tariq Teddy passes away in Lahore
LAHORE – Stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy passed away at the age of 46 on Saturday, days after he was shifted to a ventilator after his health deteriorated, his family said.

Teddy's son told the media that his father was suffering from pulmonary and liver-related illness, and was admitted to Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre for the last 10 days.

The funeral prayers for the late comedian will be held in Lahore today.

Teddy's family earlier appealed to the authorities for his treatment and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi later announced financial assistance.

Information Secretary Asif Iqbal Lodhi and Chief Minister Press Secretary Chaudhry Iqbal handed over an Rs0.5 million cheque to the deceased son.

Earlier, several personalities from the showbiz industry visited the hospital and expressed their best wishes for the noted comedian.

A noted stage actor, Tariq entertained Pakistanis with his particular style of comedy. His performances in various stage dramas accumulated audience appreciation for his style.

More to follow...

