Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik win hearts with new romantic video

Ace speedster Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Malik have stunned fans with adorable clicks coming out on Saturday and now a romantic video from their post-wedding photoshoot is doing rounds on the internet.

In the brief cinematic sequence, the duo can be seen grinning from ear to ear, sharing lovely moments on the reel.

The cinematic poses and ‘Koi kaise unhe ye samjhaye’ song in the background amazed fans as the duo treated followers with adorable moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

The clip was played by thousands of users and fans showered love in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

Haris and Muzna become the talk of the town as they got hitched on Saturday. The key pacer opted ivory sherwani for his Nikkah ceremony, while Malik goes with an embellished dress.

Stunning clicks from their dreamy Nikkah ceremony have been spreading like wildfire on the internet.