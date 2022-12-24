Muzna Masood Malik poses with her family on her wedding with Haris Rauf

Stunning clicks from cricketer Haris Rauf and Munza Masood Malik's dreamy Nikkah ceremony have been spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Haris and Muzna's wedding was all about family and friends celebrating their big day.

Ace photographer Maha Wajahat Khan shared pictures of Munza Masood Malik with her family and needless to say, the beautiful family is bound to win hearts.

Muzna is a fashion model and social media influencer with over 50K followers on Instagram. If rumors are to be believed, Rauf’s wife is a student of BS Media and Communication at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Dressed in color-coordinated trousseau, Haris donned an ivory sherwani for his Nikkah ceremony, while his wife chose an ivory embellished dress. The blushing bride chose Hussain Rehar for her big day. Her dress is from Rehar's latest bridal collection Moraan Sarkar.

Rauf's team members from Lahore Qalanders also made an appearance at the ceremony. Amongst many, Shahid Afridi and his future son-in-law Shaheen Afridi and Umar Akmal were spotted at the celebration.