Bushra Iqbal requests for prayers on Chehlum of Aamir Liaquat Hussain

KARACHI – Syeda Bushra Iqbal, the first wife of late TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has asked people to pray for the departed soul on the day of his Chehlum.

The renowned televangelist found dead at his home in the port city on June 9 as he was suffering from severe mental stress after his third wife Dania Shah leaked his intimate videos on social media following a dispute between them.

Bushra Iqbal took to Twitter to make a request to people.

“May Allah Pak forgive Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and elevate his ranks above there, may Allah forgive his wrongdoings. Today is the 40th day since he has passed away. You all are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased,” she wrote.

Allah Pak Marhoom #AamirLiaquat ke darajat buland fermaye aur unki khataon se dar guzar ferma kar unki bakhshish fermaye aameen. Aaj unko iss dunya se gaye hue 40 din hogaye, duaa e maghfirat ki darkhwast. — Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) July 19, 2022

After she shared the message, social media users generously responded to it and prayed for the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

