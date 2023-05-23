What is Mia Khalifa doing at the Oxford University?

Mia Khalifa, the former adult entertainer-turned-social media star, was recently invited to one of the world’s most exclusive and prestigious educational institutions, and she’s definitely paving her own league. Despite her notorious past, Khalifa kept marching to her own beat, and was more than ‘humbled and inspired’ to address the student body.
Invited to deliver a speech at Oxford University’s Union in the UK, Khalifa raised some brows, however, her presence at the institute as an advocate for women’s rights – warning against the mistreatment in the industry towards women -- shows that she moved on with her previous life, and is unbothered by all the ‘judgement.’
The social media figure, who is now a successful sports commentator, said that she regrets her decision to join the adult industry, but was ‘honored’ to become a part of the diverse list of guest speakers.
“Yesterday speaking to the Oxford Student Union was one of those life experiences where I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be living it the entire time and trying my best not to let a singular moment go for granted,” Khalifa stated.
Thanking the Oxford Union “for the opportunity to speak at such an historic building and organization,” Khalifa added, ”I’m humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union. What you do is incredible and important and I’m honored to have been on your floor.”
“The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for the what I’ve done with my life since then,” she said.
Finally watching her Hogwarts dream coming true, Khalifa was grateful for dressing up in her “DREAM uni fit.”
“I felt like I belonged at Gryffindor house at Oxford,” she concluded.
View this post on Instagram
The polarized opinions of social media users directed at Khalifa’s involvement in the adult film industry previously and her presence at the Oxford University raised concerns about negative influence on students, in general. The critics also argued the star’s lack of credibility as a speaker and her limited experience in academics, wondering why would the Union invite her.
On the flip side, some people felt the gesture was empowering.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.