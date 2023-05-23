Search

What is Mia Khalifa doing at the Oxford University?

Noor Fatima 12:01 PM | 23 May, 2023
Source: Mia Khalifa (Instagram)

Mia Khalifa, the former adult entertainer-turned-social media star, was recently invited to one of the world’s most exclusive and prestigious educational institutions, and she’s definitely paving her own league. Despite her notorious past, Khalifa kept marching to her own beat, and was more than ‘humbled and inspired’ to address the student body.

Invited to deliver a speech at Oxford University’s Union in the UK, Khalifa raised some brows, however, her presence at the institute as an advocate for women’s rights – warning against the mistreatment in the industry towards women -- shows that she moved on with her previous life, and is unbothered by all the ‘judgement.’

The social media figure, who is now a successful sports commentator, said that she regrets her decision to join the adult industry, but was ‘honored’ to become a part of the diverse list of guest speakers.

“Yesterday speaking to the Oxford Student Union was one of those life experiences where I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be living it the entire time and trying my best not to let a singular moment go for granted,” Khalifa stated.

Thanking the Oxford Union “for the opportunity to speak at such an historic building and organization,” Khalifa added, ”I’m humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union. What you do is incredible and important and I’m honored to have been on your floor.”

“The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for the what I’ve done with my life since then,” she said.

Finally watching her Hogwarts dream coming true, Khalifa was grateful for dressing up in her “DREAM uni fit.” 

“I felt like I belonged at Gryffindor house at Oxford,” she concluded.

The polarized opinions of social media users directed at Khalifa’s involvement in the adult film industry previously and her presence at the Oxford University raised concerns about negative influence on students, in general. The critics also argued the star’s lack of credibility as a speaker and her limited experience in academics, wondering why would the Union invite her. 

On the flip side, some people felt the gesture was empowering.

