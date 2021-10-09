Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
Pakistani actress Veena Malik appears to be suffering from a medical condition as she has requested prayers for her speedy recovery.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 37-year-old shared the news of her sickness with her followers. She asked the fans to pray for her and shared pictures of herself while giving blood samples.

However, Veena did not specify the nature of her illness from but her fan are worried for her. Comments of best wishes and prayers for recovery have been directed towards her.

Earlier, Malik had filed a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Asad Khattak, demanding Rs1 billion for running a 'smear campaign' against her.

Veena and Asad Khattak got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai. They are parents to two children, Abram Khan Khattak and daughter Amal Asad Khan Khattak.

On the work front, Malik will be returning to acting after a long hiatus of 7 years. Her comeback project will be through the Urduflix web series.

