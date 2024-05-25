CDA invites applications for paid Internship program 2024

If you are passionate about contributing to sustainable urban development, Capital Development Authority CDA is offering paid internship for enthusiastic individuals like you.
Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced six-month internship starting in June 2024, offering monthly stipend of Rs. 40,000.
Bachelor’s Degree (16 years education) is must from Government recognized institution in Business Administration/Management, Marketing, or Computer Sciences.
Candidates awaiting results are not eligible.
CDA said shortlisting will be based on academic records while weightage will be given to percentage marks obtained in SSC, HSSC, and Bachelors or equivalent, with a total of 90 marks. An additional 10 marks will be allocated for the interview.
Interns will receive a lump-sum stipend and will be governed by CDA rules regarding disciplinary matters and confidentiality.
How to Apply for CDA Internship
Interested candidates should apply online at the earliest. Names of shortlisted candidates for the interview will be uploaded on the CDA website.
For further queries, you can visit CDA portal.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.