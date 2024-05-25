CDA invites applications for paid Internship program 2024

If you are passionate about contributing to sustainable urban development, Capital Development Authority CDA is offering paid internship for enthusiastic individuals like you.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced six-month internship starting in June 2024, offering monthly stipend of Rs. 40,000.

Who can apply?

Bachelor’s Degree (16 years education) is must from Government recognized institution in Business Administration/Management, Marketing, or Computer Sciences.

Candidates awaiting results are not eligible.

CDA said shortlisting will be based on academic records while weightage will be given to percentage marks obtained in SSC, HSSC, and Bachelors or equivalent, with a total of 90 marks. An additional 10 marks will be allocated for the interview.

Interns will receive a lump-sum stipend and will be governed by CDA rules regarding disciplinary matters and confidentiality.

How to Apply for CDA Internship

Interested candidates should apply online at the earliest. Names of shortlisted candidates for the interview will be uploaded on the CDA website.

For further queries, you can visit CDA portal.