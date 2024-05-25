Pakistan, England set to lock horns in second T20 today after rain washes out opener

Pakistan and England are ready for action-packed second T20 match of the four-game series in Birmingham today on Saturday.
The first match, slated for Leeds, was abandoned due to rain, leaving both teams eager to establish a lead in the series in the Birmingham clash.
England is expected to field a formidable lineup, with likely appearances from Jofra Archer, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, and Phil Salt in the limelight to give Pakistan a tough time at home ground while Mark Wood could be included in the bowling lineup, supported by spinner Tom Hartley.
Pakistan, after winning series against Ireland, have made adjustments to their squad as Hasan Ali will not be available, while Mohammed Amir and Shaheen Afridi are set to lead the pace attack.
Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are expected to handle the spin duties. Azam Khan is likely to be included, and Fakhar Zaman may bat at number four, with Babar and Saim Ayub opening the innings.
|England XI
|Pakistan XI
|Jos Buttler (c & wk)
|Babar Azam (c)
|Phil Salt
|Saim Ayub
|Will Jacks
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Harry Brook
|Fakhar Zaman
|Moeen Ali
|Azam Khan (wk)
|Liam Livingstone
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Sam Curran
|Shadab Khan
|Chris Jordan
|Imad Wasim
|Adil Rashid
|Mohammad Amir
|Jofra Archer
|Naseem Shah
|Mark Wood
|Shaheen Afridi
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.