Pakistan, England set to lock horns in second T20 today after rain washes out opener

Web Desk
10:03 AM | 25 May, 2024
Pakistan, England set to lock horns in second T20 today after rain washes out opener
Pakistan and England are ready for action-packed second T20 match of the four-game series in Birmingham today on Saturday.

The first match, slated for Leeds, was abandoned due to rain, leaving both teams eager to establish a lead in the series in the Birmingham clash.

England is expected to field a formidable lineup, with likely appearances from Jofra Archer, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, and Phil Salt in the limelight to give Pakistan a tough time at home ground while Mark Wood could be included in the bowling lineup, supported by spinner Tom Hartley.

Pakistan, after winning series against Ireland, have made adjustments to their squad as Hasan Ali will not be available, while Mohammed Amir and Shaheen Afridi are set to lead the pace attack.

Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are expected to handle the spin duties. Azam Khan is likely to be included, and Fakhar Zaman may bat at number four, with Babar and Saim Ayub opening the innings.

Pakistan vs England Squads

England XI Pakistan XI
Jos Buttler (c & wk) Babar Azam (c)
Phil Salt Saim Ayub
Will Jacks Mohammad Rizwan
Harry Brook Fakhar Zaman
Moeen Ali Azam Khan (wk)
Liam Livingstone Iftikhar Ahmed
Sam Curran Shadab Khan
Chris Jordan Imad Wasim
Adil Rashid Mohammad Amir
Jofra Archer Naseem Shah
Mark Wood Shaheen Afridi

