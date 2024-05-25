Search

Pakistan

Pakistan marks first 'International Day of Markhor' with UN support

Web Desk
09:03 AM | 25 May, 2024
Pakistan marks first 'International Day of Markhor' with UN support
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The population of Markhor saw increase in recent years and now Pakistan celebrated its maiden 'International Day of Markhor' on May 24' to promote wildlife protection.

Pakistan and United Nations agreed to highlight the conservation of the majestic Markhor and its habitat. The resolution to establish an International Day of the Markhor was adopted on May 2, with support from Pakistan and eight other countries.

The purpose of day is to foster global conservation efforts and emphasise the necessity of international cooperation to safeguard this iconic species.

UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan termed Markhors a national treasure for Pakistan. He highlighted Markhor’s role in the ecosystem, advocating for its use as a symbol to boost the economy and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth.

The initiative is in line with the Pakistani government's ‘Living Indus’ program, which the United Nations supports.

Despite being crucial to its ecosystem, wild goat Markhor is experiencing a global population decline, with fewer than 6,000 mature individuals left. In Pakistan, the number has risen in light of conservation efforts and community involvement.

The primary threats to the Markhor include habitat loss, illegal hunting, and climate change.

Pakistan used to held hunting expedition to make sure that laws were not broken, with 80percent of total cost distributed among local community and 20pc is deposited in national kitty.

Markhor is protected by local and international laws such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Dec-2023/american-hunts-markhor-trophy-in-chitral-for-record-dollar-232-000
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:29 AM | 25 May, 2024

Six dead, several injured as storms wreak havoc in parts of Punjab

09:03 AM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan marks first 'International Day of Markhor' with UN support

08:43 AM | 25 May, 2024

KP announces summer vacations for schools amid soaring temperature

10:28 PM | 24 May, 2024

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani orders live streaming of all missing ...

09:33 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced ...

09:22 PM | 24 May, 2024

Viral video shows Marathi family selling Vada Pav in Karachi

Pakistan

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

02:43 PM | 23 May, 2024

Three youth loss life while rescuing cow from well in Sindh’s Sukkur

10:20 AM | 22 May, 2024

My Impact Meter's CEO, Kanwal Cheema, Honored at Dinner with ...

06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

Advertisement

Latest

10:03 AM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan, England set to lock horns in second T20 today after rain washes out opener

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 25 May 2024

      
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: