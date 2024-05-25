Pakistan marks first 'International Day of Markhor' with UN support

ISLAMABAD – The population of Markhor saw increase in recent years and now Pakistan celebrated its maiden 'International Day of Markhor' on May 24' to promote wildlife protection.

Pakistan and United Nations agreed to highlight the conservation of the majestic Markhor and its habitat. The resolution to establish an International Day of the Markhor was adopted on May 2, with support from Pakistan and eight other countries.

The purpose of day is to foster global conservation efforts and emphasise the necessity of international cooperation to safeguard this iconic species.

UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan termed Markhors a national treasure for Pakistan. He highlighted Markhor’s role in the ecosystem, advocating for its use as a symbol to boost the economy and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth.

The initiative is in line with the Pakistani government's ‘Living Indus’ program, which the United Nations supports.

Despite being crucial to its ecosystem, wild goat Markhor is experiencing a global population decline, with fewer than 6,000 mature individuals left. In Pakistan, the number has risen in light of conservation efforts and community involvement.

The primary threats to the Markhor include habitat loss, illegal hunting, and climate change.

Pakistan used to held hunting expedition to make sure that laws were not broken, with 80percent of total cost distributed among local community and 20pc is deposited in national kitty.

Markhor is protected by local and international laws such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).

