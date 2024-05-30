Pakistan railways to operate three special trains for Eid al-Adha

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid al-Adha festivities, Pakistan Railways has announced plans to run three special trains.
The first special train will embark on its journey from Karachi to Lahore, offering travelers a convenient and comfortable ride between the two major cities. Meanwhile, the second train will set off from Karachi to Faisalabad via Peshawar, catering to passengers traveling to destinations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lastly, the third special train will connect Quetta to Lahore via Rawalpindi, providing a vital transportation link for those commuting between Balochistan and Punjab.
Preparations for these Eid special trains have already begun within the Railway Department, ensuring that passengers have access to reliable and efficient transportation during the holiday rush.
As Eid approaches, the demand for travel tends to surge, prompting Pakistan Railways to bolster its services with additional trains, thus enhancing the travel experience for passengers across the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
