Pakistan railways to operate three special trains for Eid al-Adha

05:45 PM | 30 May, 2024
pakistan railways

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid al-Adha festivities, Pakistan Railways has announced plans to run three special trains.

The first special train will embark on its journey from Karachi to Lahore, offering travelers a convenient and comfortable ride between the two major cities. Meanwhile, the second train will set off from Karachi to Faisalabad via Peshawar, catering to passengers traveling to destinations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lastly, the third special train will connect Quetta to Lahore via Rawalpindi, providing a vital transportation link for those commuting between Balochistan and Punjab.

Preparations for these Eid special trains have already begun within the Railway Department, ensuring that passengers have access to reliable and efficient transportation during the holiday rush.

As Eid approaches, the demand for travel tends to surge, prompting Pakistan Railways to bolster its services with additional trains, thus enhancing the travel experience for passengers across the country.

